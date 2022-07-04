Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $266.73 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.