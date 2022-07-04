Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHN opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

