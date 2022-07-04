Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IDEX by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IDEX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $183.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

