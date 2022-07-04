Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

