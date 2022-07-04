Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $66.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

