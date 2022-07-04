Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.28.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $196.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

