Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 459,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.07 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

