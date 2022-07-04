Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $33.84 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

