Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on GNL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

