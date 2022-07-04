Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average is $208.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.