Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 116 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.71 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.