Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 189 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after buying an additional 283,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BR opened at $146.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

