Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 274 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Entergy by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 470.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,859,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

NYSE:ETR opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

