Riverview Trust Co Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

