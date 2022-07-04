Riverview Trust Co Takes $27,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $101.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,632 shares of company stock worth $10,860,195. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

