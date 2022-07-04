Riverview Trust Co Takes $27,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.59. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.