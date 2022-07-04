Riverview Trust Co Takes $28,000 Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

