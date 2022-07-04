Riverview Trust Co Takes $32,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

