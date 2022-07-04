Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

