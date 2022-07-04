Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

