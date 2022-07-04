Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

MCK opened at $329.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.00 and a 200 day moving average of $292.05. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

