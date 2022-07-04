Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.70.

PFG opened at $67.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

