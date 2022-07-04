Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 301,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.89.

NYSE:COO opened at $318.51 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.34 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

