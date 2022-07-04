Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

ROST opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

