Royal Bank of Canada Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $68.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.55.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

