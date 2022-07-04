RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 8.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $4,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average of $225.08. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

