Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($125.53) to €119.00 ($126.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

