Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $225.08. The company has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

