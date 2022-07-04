Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

