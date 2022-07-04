Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average is $327.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

