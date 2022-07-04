Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Grows By 27.8%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. D and Z Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

