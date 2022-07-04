Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Grows By 28.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,063,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

