Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Increases By 27.6%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 28,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 386,340 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,816,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 95,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 861,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $305,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

