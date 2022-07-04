Short Interest in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expands By 27.9%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 660,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

