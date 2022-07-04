Short Interest in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Increases By 28.1%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NEXT opened at $4.42 on Monday. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $565.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextDecade by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.