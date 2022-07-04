Short Interest in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Increases By 28.1%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NEXT opened at $4.42 on Monday. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $565.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextDecade by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

