Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Grows By 28.0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,644,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 1,284,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.8 days.

Shares of MXCHF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance (Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.