Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Grows By 28.0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,644,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 1,284,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.8 days.
Shares of MXCHF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $2.91.
