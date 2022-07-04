Short Interest in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Grows By 27.9%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 33.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Torrid has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Torrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.