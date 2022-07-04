Short Interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Increases By 27.9%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 8,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 150.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

TUYA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -0.91.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

