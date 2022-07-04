Short Interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Grows By 27.5%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 17,960,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

