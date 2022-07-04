Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $237,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $676,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,786 shares in the company, valued at $25,620,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,632 shares of company stock worth $10,860,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

