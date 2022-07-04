Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $194.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

