Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.36 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of ADM opened at $76.41 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

