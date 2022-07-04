Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

