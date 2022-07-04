Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

