Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $198.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.82.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

