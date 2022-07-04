Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,950 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $126.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

