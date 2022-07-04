Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

