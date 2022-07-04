Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 302.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

