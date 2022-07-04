Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.