Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 780.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

